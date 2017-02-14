Sports

Playoff brackets released for local basketball teams

02/14/2017 12:03 PM |
Section XI unveiled the boys and girls basketball playoff brackets today. The playoffs will begin Thursday. On the boys side, Greenport is the top seed in Class C. For the girls, Mattituck is the top seed in Class B.

Mattituck is the defending Long Island champion.

The complete brackets can be found at sectionxi.org.

