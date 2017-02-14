Playoff brackets released for local basketball teams

Section XI unveiled the boys and girls basketball playoff brackets today. The playoffs will begin Thursday. On the boys side, Greenport is the top seed in Class C. For the girls, Mattituck is the top seed in Class B.

Mattituck is the defending Long Island champion.

The complete brackets can be found at sectionxi.org.

Top-seeded #Mattituck girls basketball team will play No. 2 McGann-Mercy in 'B' championship at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Riverhead. — Suffolk Times (@thesuffolktimes) February 14, 2017

No. 3 seeded Southold/Greenport girls hoops will play at No. 2 Pierson Thursday at 7 p.m. in playoff outbracket game. — Suffolk Times (@thesuffolktimes) February 14, 2017

The top-seeded #Greenport boys #basketball team will open the playoffs Thursday at home against Pierson. 4:30 p.m. tip-off. — Suffolk Times (@thesuffolktimes) February 14, 2017

