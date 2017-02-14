Francis Michael Creighton, our much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed peacefully Feb. 7, 2017, in Charleston, S.C., following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends in the week leading up to his passing.

Frank was born in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 4, 1962, to Colonel (Ret.) Francis W. Creighton and Elizabeth A. (Abbott) Creighton, both of Jamesport. As the second of six children, Frank is survived by both his parents, brothers John (Karen) of Spokane, Wash. and Mark, of Laurel, and also by his sisters, Catherine (Corey Edens) of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Eileen, of Manhattan and Elizabeth (John Saville) of Aquebogue. Frank was a great lover of dogs and is preceded in death by his beloved canine companions, Mako and Buddy.

Frank lived a life of great adventure and it began early as an “army brat.” He called many places home, including Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Berlin, Germany; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Newburg, N.Y.; Burlington, Mass.; Ansbach, Germany; Carlisle, Pa.; Ayer, Mass.; Manhattan; Washington, D.C.; Cutchogue; Falls Church, Va.; and Isle of Palm, S.C. In between moves and throughout his adult life, Frank always returned to the Peconic Bay and Jamesport to the people and the place he called home.

During Frank’s high school years, he excelled academically and was a standout athlete in basketball and baseball, earning both academic and athletic scholarships to college. Frank graduated from Stony Brook University in 1984 with a degree in economics.

Upon graduation from college, Frank took his first job as a runner for the Recording Industry Association at America and quickly worked his way up to ultimately serve as a the head of the anti-piracy division. Following the RIAA, Frank became an entrepreneur, establishing his own investigative firm focused on protecting the rights of artists and music labels. He most recently worked at Betis Corp. as a program manager for federal contracts with a group of people he was proud to call his friends. His colleagues have described him as intelligent, respectful, remarkable, calm and concerned – a problem solver with exceptional listening and leadership skills coupled with a tremendous sense of loyalty for the people with whom he worked.

Frank also owned and invested in several restaurants – including his most recent project with lifelong friends, The Refuge in Isle of Palm, S.C. Frank was able to continue to enjoy his love for music at his restaurants, happy to offer local artists a venue in which to showcase their talents.

Frank was passionate about his fishing. From his bamboo pole and bobber snapper fishing beginnings to his deep sea jaunts catching shark and tuna, Frank loved the salt water air and the camaraderie he shared on the boat with family and friends. While he was gifted in countless areas and his achievements were many, Frank will be best remembered by the many people who knew and loved him as a son, brother, friend and man of integrity, endless generosity, consideration, respect and kindness for others. He had an extraordinary sense of humility, truly unaware of his special qualities. He quietly helped friends and family, expecting and accepting nothing in return.

In addition to his heartbroken parents and siblings, Frank is loved and will be dearly missed by his adoring nieces and nephews, including Michael, Elizabeth, Elena, Erin, Lauren, Jared, Daniel, Mark, Elizabeth, Connor, Meghan, Ryan and Sam. He is also a much loved nephew and cousin to many aunts, uncles and cousins. Frank would say he was privileged and his life enriched immeasurably to be part of the lives of a number of other children, now young adults, over the years. You all know who are…

This ode to our dear Frank would not be complete without mention of the importance in his life of the dozens of friends near and far that Frank made over the course of his life here on Earth. You were, without qualification, family to him. And though you are too numerous to name, you too know who you are. He cherished the time, good conversation, adventures and love he shared with each of you. We, his family, are eternally grateful for his big extended family of friends with whom he shared his life.

In honor of Frank’s wishes, the family will be planning a memorial service closer to his beloved Peconic Bay on Long Island to take place sometime in the warmer months of spring. Details will follow.

We welcome you to please come and celebrate his life and love for him with us.

Rest easy, our beloved Frank.

