Pierre J. Anstis of East Marion, passed away Feb. 7, 2017 at home. He was 37.

Pierre was born in London and permanently moved to the United States in 2009. He founded Restoration and Refinishing LLC in 2011 and had a very successful furniture restoration business. He was also a well known artist and painter in England, with his “Fallen Angel” painting of Dave Courtney being his most famous work.

Pierre was on the ground floor of the rave club scene in England and was the in-house artist for the London club Turnmills for over 10 years. Pierre was a trained restorer and conservator and studied at Richmond Art College in London as well as De Montford University in Lincoln, England. His well known portrait of Princess Diana as an icon is expected to be part of the 20th anniversary memorial of Princess Diana’s passing.

Pierre was a member of the Peconic Masonic Lodge in Greenport and originally entered as an apprentice in the Babylon Lodge.

Pierre is survived by his wife, Lucine and their three beloved rescue beagles. He is also survived by his parents, Barbara and Julian Anstis, of Margate, England and his brothers, Michel and Bernard Anstis and his sister, Karen Betts.

There will be a wake with a Masonic funeral for Pierre on Friday Feb. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

