Barbara Browne Leary

Cutchogue resident Barbara Browne (Baldwin) Leary, formerly of Bellerose Village and Floral Park, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2017. She departed this world peacefully while surrounded by the love and care of her family.

In Greenwich, Conn., Jan. 10, 1930, Florence (Browne) and Fredrus Baldwin welcomed their second child, Barbara Baldwin into their lives. Barbara had an older brother Covert that she truly adored. She was also very close with her grandmother Lillian Browne, who helped introduce Barbara to the east end of Long Island, which she soon fell in love with and would eventually call her permanent home.

Barbara enjoyed all things that the North Fork has to offer during the summer months. She so loved the warm days, the sunshine, and could be frequently found sunning herself on the beach, with her children, Linda and Bruce. She also enjoyed tending to her incredible gardens and golfing with her friends at North Fork Country Club.

Reading and literature were important to Barbara and she spent many afternoons at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. She was always quick to take credit for her granddaughters advanced reading skills at such a young age.

Among Barbara’s many favorable qualities those which stand out the most included her love, kindness and compassionate nature. She was also a strong, confident woman with a great flair and sense of style. Barbara enjoyed living a fully engaged vibrant life, along with being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul Leary; her children,Bruce Leary and Linda Scholl and her granddaughter, Shauna Denniston Scholl.

If you would like to honor Barbara’s life please make memorial gifts or donations to East End Hospice or Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

