Richard Earl Brown

Richard Earl “Dick” Brown, 94, of Laurel passed away Feb. 10 peacefully in his sleep.

Richard was born and raised in Ithaca, N.Y. It was there he first started playing and excelling in baseball and basketball. He went on to one year in college before joining the U.S. Air Force where he served as a radio operator in World War II. After the war, he continued his education at Ithaca College, played on the basketball and baseball teams and met the love of his life, Jean. They were married and their life together began.

Dick was a physical education teacher and coach for the Bellport schools for more than 30 years. Dick and Jean started to raise a family in Bellport and later moved to Laurel in 1960. They had found their dream home and their adventure continued. They raised their five children and were together until Jean’s passing in 2010.

There always seemed to be people at Dick and Jean’s house, especially during the summer. Dick enjoyed spending time with his friends and family at the “Brown House.” He had the best seat and enjoyed watching his favorite teams playing the sports he loved. Most days you could find him locking out over the bay, reading and watching his seagulls.

Dick is survived by his five children, Robert and his wife, Mary Kay, Tim and his wife, Kathy, Susan Connolly and her husband, John, Richard and his wife, Ann and Michael and his wife, Daniella; his grandchildren, Matthew, Hannah, Megan, Jeffery, Emily, Abigail, Lindsey, Lucas, Tyler and great-grandson, Harrison.

The memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, with military honors at 4 p.m. and a funeral service at 6 p.m. Cremation will be private. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be given to East End Hospice.

The family of Richard Brown wishes to thank his caregivers, nurses and doctors, especially Madonna.

