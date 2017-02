Catherine F. Goodale of Aquebogue died Feb. 14 at her residence. She was 63.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner at Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the McGann-Mercy High School athletic department.

A complete obituary will follow.

This is a paid notice.

