A Laurel man was arrested Wednesday night on drunken driving and drug possession charges after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to a Southold police press release.

Richard Bosworth, 51, was driving on Peconic Bay Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana, officials said.

Mr. Bosworth was held for an arraignment, police said.

