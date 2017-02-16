MTA employee airlifted after accident in Laurel

An MTA employee was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after suffering a hand injury while on a “working train” that was clearing snow off the track in Laurel Thursday morning, according to the Mattituck Fire Department.

The accident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. and Laurel Lane was briefly closed to traffic as the Suffolk County Police medevac helicopter transported the victim, Chief James Rugnetta said.

The train, which did not have any passengers, left the area shortly after 10 a.m.

Photo caption: The Suffolk police helicopter landed just off Laurel Lane. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

