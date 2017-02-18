Southold Blotter: Car keyed in Southold parking lot

A Riverhead man’s red Honda Accord was scratched with a key in the parking lot of the Southold 7-Eleven last Thursday, according to a police report.

A security camera was facing where the vandalism occurred, but the camera was out of service at the time, the report states. The damage was estimated at $500, police said. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

• A 31-year-old Southold man was charged with shoplifting two cans of apple-flavored beer from a Mattituck convenience store Tuesday afternoon, according to a police press release.

Kyle VanDuzer allegedly took two cans of Redd’s Apple Ale from the 7-Eleven on Main Road, police said. He was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, according to the press release. Police said Mr. VanDuzer was released on bail with a future court date.

• An Orient couple told police that they have been receiving anonymous threats from an unknown male caller, according to a police report filed last Thursday. Additional information about the incidents were not made available by police.

• An Orient man called the police last Sunday afternoon after an SUV reportedly pulled into his driveway “at a high rate of speed,” two people got out and began looking around his barn. The man confronted the two people — a man and a woman — and they left, according to a police report.

A police officer found the couple headed west and pulled them over. The pair said they were looking for a venue for their upcoming October wedding and were looking to rent the man’s barn after seeing an advertisement online. No arrests were made, police said.

• According to police reports, officers responded to eight instances of downed wires or fallen tree limbs and branches due to the winter storm that struck last Thursday. The reports do not state any injuries due to the hazardous road conditions.

• A police officer came to the aid of a Peconic woman after her son’s car ran out of gas during last Thursday’s snowstorm.

The woman called police about 5 p.m. when her son’s car became stranded while pulling into her driveway, according to a police report. The woman said she was worried a snowplow would hit the car and said that AAA refused to come help.

According to the police report, the police officer filled up a gas can and brought it back to the family, who were able to move the car out of the street.

• A man called the police after he saw a group of five youths he said were “being rowdy” and appeared to be intoxicated near a convenience store in Mattituck just after midnight last Thursday.

Police investigated and found the group of young men, but reported no signs of them causing trouble. The group told the officer they were walking to a friend’s house in Mattituck.

