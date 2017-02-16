Girls Basketball: Southold’s season of resurgence comes to end

There will be plenty of outstanding memories for the members of this year’s Southold/Greenport girls basketball team. There was the playoff-clinching victory over The Stony Brook School last Saturday. The momentous accomplishment of Madison Tabor scoring her 1,000th career point.

And while Thursday night’s game at Pierson/Bridgehampton didn’t end as the Clippers hoped, they can still look back and say they got to enjoy the atmosphere of playoff basketball.

Admittedly, it’s not a place they ever expected to be when the season began. After all, last year’s team won only four games.

For all the accomplishments, there was still the inevitable moment of sadness when it all came to an end inside the loud gym at Pierson High School. Pierson, behind a dominant third quarter, prevailed 60-49 in the Class C outbracket game. The Lady Whalers, the No. 2 seed, advance to play No. 1 Port Jefferson in the county championship game Saturday at Riverhead High School.

Tabor capped her tremendous career with a 20-point game to lead the Clippers. Senior Angelica Klavas was the only other player in double figures with 14. Tabor scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Clippers tried to fight back.

Pierson senior Nia Dawson led all scorers with 25 points.

The Clippers (10-10) took a three-point lead into halftime, but after some key adjustments from Pierson, the Lady Whalers (14-7) seized control in the third quarter. The Clippers were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and could never mount a comeback.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Southold girls basketball team heads off the court for the final time this season. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Comments

comments