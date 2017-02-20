Robert A. Parkin, 78, of Jamesport died peacefully in his sleep at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Center Moriches Feb. 17, 2017, after a long struggle with diabetes, anemia, heart and kidney damage and Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Brooklyn Feb. 26, 1938, he was the son of J. Stanley and L. Virginia Parkin and graduated from Greenwich High School in Connecticut in 1955 and Norwich University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

Bob spent every summer of his life in Mattituck, moving permanently to the North Fork upon completing his military service after college.

Bob served for three years in the U.S. Army (Armor) as a second lieutenant. He was engaged in several types of business on the East End, first as a bank officer for Security National Bank, then as a manager of Long Island Shade and Blinds in Riverhead, then as the longtime general operations manager for K.G. Brown Manufacturing Company in Mattituck.

Bob was an active member of the Marratooka Club and was also involved in community affairs. He was a member of the North Fork Kiwanis, served as superintendent of Old and New Bethany cemeteries in Mattituck and was a faithful member of the choir and of the Men’s Club of Cutchogue United Methodist Church. He also had a lifelong interest in boating.

Bob was predeceased by his sister, Leslie, and is survived by his brother, John, of Frankfort, Mich., two daughters, Laurie Totta of Yarmouth, Maine, and Susan Bain of Savage, Minn., and six grandchildren.

Arrangements are being conducted by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be followed by a private burial at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial contributions are requested for North Fork United Methodist Church or the Norwich University Scholarship Fund.

This is a paid notice.

