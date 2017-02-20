After a blessed, vibrant and long life, Anna M. Lehnert Schaller of Armonk, N.Y. and East Marion passed away Feb. 18, 2017, at the age of 98.

Anna was born at home in Astoria, N.Y. Aug. 3, 1918, to a German immigrant father and American born German mother. She lived in New York all her life.

She married Harold Schaller in 1940 and focused her energy in raising three daughters, and took extension courses in sewing, tailoring, needlepoint, crochet, embroidery, tole painting, flower arranging and many other crafts. She enjoyed traveling and was active in local gardening clubs and historical societies.

After 64 years of marriage, Anna’s beloved husband, Harold passed away in 2004, followed by daughter, Elaine Marie Tuthill in 2011. She is survived by daughters Marilyn Mangels and Karen Hampton and their husbands, John Mangels and Monty Hampton and son-in law, Halsey Tuthill. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

We will never forget her strength and eagerness to participate in family events. She will be greatly missed and loved by so many.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. Burial to follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold with reception after.

For further information, visit horton-mathie.com.

