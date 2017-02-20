Col. Grant Herbert Lennox, retired U.S. Marine Corps., P.E., died Feb. 16, 2017 in Lenox, Mass. at the age of 94.

Grant was born in Elizabeth, N.J. to Arthur Hubert Lennox and Floral Herbert Lennox and grew up in Roselle and Springfield, N.J. He graduated from Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield in 1939 and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1944.

Grant served with the 1st Marine Division in the Pacific in Okinawa during World War II, at the post-war occupation of China, then helped engineer the construction of what is now the U.S. Marine Corps. Mountain Warfare Training Center at Pickel Meadow in California. He remained an active member of the USMC reserves until his retirement in 1982, serving as the commanding officer of a battalion based in Port Newark, N.J. Following the war he moved to Mountainside, N.J and enjoyed summers at Lake Hopatcong, N.J and East Marion, He and Bette retired to East Marion in 1989.

Grant joined his father Arthur’s civil engineering firm Lennox Associates, in Springfield and Lake Hopatcong, N.J. after the war and took over when his father retired. As the town engineer in Mountainside, he was responsible for naming some of the streets such as Raccoon Hollow and Whippoorwill Way. He also did a term as the town engineer in Jefferson Township.

Grant was a founding member of the Community Presbyterian Church of Mountainside, past commodore of Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club, past president of the Mountainside board of education and past president of the Springfield Rotary. He was a member of Orient Congregational Church and a member of the Masonic Atlas Pythagoras Lodge in Westfield N.J. He volunteered for the Mountainside Little League, was a Boy Scout leader and a long time member of the LHYC Race Committee. He was a highly skilled woodworker and carpenter.

In addition to his formal volunteer activities, Grant lovingly served as an informal adoptive father and grandfather to many who had previously lost theirs and will especially be missed by Kathy Greene Dahms of South Portland, Maine and Sherry Greene Starr of West Barnstable, Mass. His sense of humor, zest and passion for life and those he loved were truly remarkable.

Grant was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Bette) Foster Lennox. He leaves behind his children, Arthur and Lorrie Lennox of Naples, Fla., Dean and Libby Lennox of Chatham, N.J. and Barbara and Hal Westwood of Plainfield, Mass. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Those wishing to donate in Grant’s memory may contact Doctors Without Borders http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/ or the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 133, Landing, NJ 07850.

