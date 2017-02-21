Construction begins on Dunkin’ Donuts in Jamesport

Construction is underway at what will become Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Road in Jamesport.

Jamesport Plaza LLC/Dunkin’ Donuts received a building permit July 29 to convert a vacant storefront in Jamesport Center, which for many years housed Katrinka Deli, into a donut shop. It’s unclear when the fast-food establishment will open. A company spokesperson didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

In 2015, Cardinal Management, which owns Jamesport Center — commonly referred to as Jamesport Plaza — proposed a nearly 28,380-square-feet expansion to the existing 16,400-square-foot plaza. The proposal, which required a number of variances from the Riverhead Town Zoning Board of Appeals, was ultimately rejected by the ZBA after it was opposed to during a public hearing.

Despite the rejection, Jim DeLucca, a representative for the property owner, said the plan could move forward without ZBA variances if the size of the proposed addition was reduced.

In an interview Monday, Angela DeVito, president of the Jamesport-South Jamesport Civic Association, said the civic had “never really taken a formal position for or against the Dunkin’ Donuts, but we’ve had a lot of discussions about the nature of having national brand or formula stores coming into the area.”

“The consensus of the body of the civic is that we’d prefer the involvement and engagement of local businesses that are more of the mom-and-pop stores and not national brand chains such as Dunkin’ Donuts,” she added. “It doesn’t fit in this area.”

Ms. DeVito said the civic has looked into proposing legislation to the town that would ban “formula” stores from being located within a certain distance of historic districts.

Photo: Dunkin’ Donuts is moving into this vacant storefront in Jamesport. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

