Catherine F. Goodale of Aquebogue died Feb. 14, 2017, at her home. She was 63.

She was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Riverhead to Rose and Thomas Rogers.

Catherine was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 but continued to live a beautiful active life, traveling to Italy, London and France, caring for her son after a double lung transplant in 2004 and being the number one fan of her husband’s and son’s racing team.

Predeceased by her son Keith in 2016, she is survived by her husband, Russell; her son Jeffrey; her daughter, Tracy Kappenberg (Bryan); her grandchildren, Brooke and Evan Kappenberg; and her sisters, Patty Kaczmarek, Debbie Viani and Donna Kerrigan.

Catherine was a graduate of McGann-Mercy High School, Class of 1972. She was passionate about Mercy and Catholic education, dedicating years to ensuring the continued success of the school.

Memorial donations may be made to McGann-Mercy High School Athletic Department, 1225 Ostrander Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901.

