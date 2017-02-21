Frederick P. Schwicker Sr., 84, died Feb. 10, 2017, at The Hospice House in Auburn, Maine, following a brief illness.

Frederick is predeceased by his two brothers and his sister. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (née Parziale) Schwicker; his daughter Jean (Schwicker) Burkhardt and her husband, Gerald; his son Frederick P. Schwicker Jr.; his daughter Virginia Schwicker; his son Louis Schwicker and his wife, Pamela; his daughter Jennifer Schwicker; and his daughter Elizabeth (Schwicker) Mulderig and her husband, Craig. He will be loved and missed by 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many friends and family.

Born and raised in Seaford, N.Y., the son of William Schwicker and Elizabeth (Morgan) Schwicker, Fred enjoyed clamming and fishing on the bay and was an avid wildlife enthusiast.

He graduated from Baldwin High School and was a very proud member of the alumni association, keeping in contact with many of his old classmates over the years. The call to community service came to Fred and he joined the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department after graduating from high school and remained a member of the Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association until his death.

After serving in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee, he worked in road construction as a member of Union Local 1298 in New York until moving to Maine with his family in the early 1980s.

Fred had a passion for animals and nature and was a lifelong supporter of the Audubon Society. He enjoyed carving and drawing shorebirds. He also authored a book about the town and people he grew up with in Seaford called “Clam Diggahs.”

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

The family has requested donations be sent to Seaford Historical Society, P.O. Box 1254, Seaford, NY 11783.

