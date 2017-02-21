John G. Shack III of Greenport died Feb. 19 in Greenport. He was 35.

The son of Marie (Sayegh) and John Shack Jr., he was born Oct. 9, 1981, in Beirut, Lebanon, and graduated from Woburn High School in 2000.

Mr. Shack attended college and worked as a piano player for six years at Season’s 52 and other venues.

Family members said he was a “true friend to all he met.”

Mr Shack is survived by his parents and his sister, Ameena Langford of Chelmsford, Mass., and three nieces.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to CNEWA, Attn. Debora Stonitsch, 1011 First Ave., New York, NY 10222.

