Steven A. Lappe of Southold died suddenly Feb. 20. He was 64.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at First Baptist Church of Greenport. Pastor Thomas LaMothe will officiate. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to Awaken Westchester Church, c/o David Stadling, 40 Maryland Ave., Armonk, NY 10504 would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

