Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 8-14, 2017.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Bucher & Turano by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, 141 Donna Dr (600-79-5-64), (R), $239,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Marshall, J to Anasky, Mark, 38 Sunny Line Dr (600-97-1-57), (R), $229,900
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Umbach, C & N to Doran Living Trust, Janet, 2150 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.11), (R), $865,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Dias, M & M & J, et al to VNE LLC, 1105 Cedar Dr S (1000-31-3-11.7), (V), $200,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Talcott Stanley Family to Corcoran, Eloise, 45 Av B-Crescent Av & 1/16 (1000-6-2-10), (R), $2,200,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Helmsteadt Costa by Referee to US Bank National Association, 476 Riverleigh Ave (900-139-2-51), (R), $233,053
• 28 Phillips LLC to Dykun, Mykhaylo, 28 Phillips Ave (900-141-2-21.2), (R), $315,000
• Bedor, J by Referee to Guanga, Angel, 53 Long Neck Blvd (900-148-2-18), (R), $111,000
• Drexel, C & C to Dunn, Brian, 96 Pleasure Dr (900-169-1-14), (R), $740,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Anderson, R & V to Kanner, Steven, p/o 143 Sixth St (1001-7-1-14.1), (R), $750,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• McCabe, J to Schroeder, John, 3325 Wickham Ave (1000-114-4-1.1), (R), $742,500
ORIENT (11957)
• Carter, E & A to Forstmann, Stephan, 1405 Village Ln (1000-25-3-1), (R), $690,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Seven Cats Investments to Robertson, Bonnie, 2730 Henrys Ln (1000-74-1-2), (V), $65,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Agarabi, A to Yarmouth, Jeffrey, 4 A Dolphin Way (600-17-2-20.1), (R), $1,200,000
• Sweeney, J & D to Skrzypecki/Patyk Trust, 307 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-23), (R), $255,000
• Marwood Holdings LLC to Espana, Adelmo, 75 Moet Dr (600-65-1-29.68), (R), $296,180
• Payne, D & V to Gambitsky, Robert, 23 Kennsington Ct (600-82.5-2-14), (R), $458,000
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Guardino, Stephen, Stoneleigh Woods, #4401 (600-82.5-3-49), (R), $441,760
• Martinson, T by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 173 Peninsula Path (600-107-3-16), (R), $499,373
• Prada, A to Arango, Carlos, 50 Meadow Ln (600-110-1-9), (R), $299,999
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Blaskovic, A & O to Belfiore, Ralph, 525 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-57-1-23), (R), $570,000
• Jerome, L to Mertcan Realty LLC, 50000 Route 25 (1000-70-5-6.2), (C), $750,000
• Gieckel,W & Werner, M & M to Lewis, Joy, 3445 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-6-21), (R), $725,000
• Stegner, D & P to Laraia, Robert, 515 Windy Point Ln (1000-78-6-10.1), (R), $325,000
• Greene, C to JD Equity Holdings LLC, 600 Cedar Dr (1000-78-9-6), (R), $225,000
• Impagliazzo, R & D to McGrail, Robert, 870 Summer Ln (1000-78-9-17), (R), $370,000
• Kulick, L & J to Stump, Timothy, 2200 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-61), (R), $500,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Castillo, M to Reardon, Thomas, 843 Hulse Landing Rd (600-33-5-52), (R), $215,000
• Oliveri, Rea, et al to Kulak, Dennis, 4 Hulse Ave (600-53-2-38.2), (R), $275,000
• Biggers, J & K to Schwartz, Adam, 47 Meroke Trail (600-114-1-36), (R), $355,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = parkland; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)