Kenneth R. Miesner, age 50, of New Port Richey, Fla. passed Feb.22, 2017, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born Jan. 12, 1967, in Greenport, to John and Carolyn Miesner.

Ken was a graduate of Mattituck High School Class of 1985. He was a well- known leader in the school, talented athlete on the sports field, and active in the community. Ken was famous for bestowing nicknames upon his friends, which often stuck throughout their adulthood.

After a memorable high school experience, Ken graduated from Florida State University. He returned to the North Fork in the summers and worked at the former JoAnthony’s in Southold and the former Chowder Pot Pub in Greenport where he met his future wife, Joanie. In 1992 Ken married Joanie Vindigni of East Marion, and they moved to New Port Richey, Fla.

In New Port Richey, Ken began working for Pasco County Schools as a special education teacher. He completed a Master in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida and became an assistant principal, and later, principal at his beloved Richey Elementary School. After a career in the school system for 23 years, he retired in 2016. After retirement, Ken was an avid volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Medical Center of Trinity, and he also trained his faithful companion Boo as a therapy dog.

He is survived by his devoted wife Joanie, of 24 years; two daughters, Katie (19) and Sarah (17), and his faithful companion, Boo. Left behind to also cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn Myron; sisters, Karen Hatch (Paul) and Jeanette Tutrone (Rob); brother, Lee Myron (Jacqueline), mother-in-law, Germaine Vindigni, sister-in-law, Sally Vindigni, brothers-in-law, Frank and Dan Vindigni, and nieces and nephews, Kalli, Colton, Peyton, Tim, Matthew. Ken was predeceased by his father, John and his father-in-law, Salvatore Vindigni.

Ken was blessed to have numerous lifelong friendships, many of whom he considered extended family. His memory will be carried on by the many stories told by his dear friends. He valued those relationships and treasured them.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport followed by burial at the East Marion Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to “Class of ‘ 85 Ken Miesner Scholarship,” P.O. Box 304 East Marion, NY 11939.

