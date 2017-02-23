Cops: Man with active warrants attempts to run from police

A Huntington man wanted on a pair of warrants led police on a brief foot pursuit after a Southold detective spotted him in Mattituck Thursday morning, according to a police press release.

Brian Shedrick, 31, reportedly had heroin and a “hypodermic instrument” in his possession when police apprehended him, police said. The detective saw Mr. Shedrick walking eastbound on Sound Avenue near Cox Neck Road at about 8:20 a.m. Mr. Shedrick was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, all misdemeanors, police said.

Mr. Shedrick was held for arraignment following his arrest, police said.

Mr. Shedrick has a history of fleeing police, according to prior reports. He allegedly led police on two chases in January 2016 and was arrested with the help of a K-9 unit, according to prior reports. Following that arrest, he was listed as having a Southold address. In 2010, he also pleaded guilty to bail jumping, resisting arrest and other charges and was sentenced to a total of 180 days in county jail and fined $700, according to prior reports.

