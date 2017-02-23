Wrestling: Zagarino to open state tournament as No. 1 seed

Eight members of the Mattituck wrestling team will compete in Albany beginning Friday morning for a chance to become the first state wrestler in program history.

Senior Tanner Zagarino is the top seed in his bracket at 220 pounds and will wrestle Cole McKee of Peru in the first round. Zagarino was third in the state last year at 195.

Senior James Hoeg is the No. 2 seed in his weight at 195. He’ll wrestle against Ryan Harper of Duanesburg in the first round at Times Union Center. Juniors Luke and Jack Bokina are both the No. 3 seeds in their brackets. Luke wrestles at 120 and Jack is at 126. Mattituck finished third as a team last year and will be vying for a team state title starting Friday.

The complete brackets to start the tournament are listed below:

Top photo caption: Tanner Zagarino defeated John Parente of Mount Sinai in the county championship. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)



2017 New York State D-II Wrestling Championship Brackets by Timesreview on Scribd

