Hampton Jitney alerts customers of data security breach Friday

Hampton Jitney customers received an email early Friday alerting them to a security breach that may have compromised personal information stored with the company and were advised to change their passwords, according to a copy of the email.

The incident was discovered Wednesday, the email from Hampton Jitney President Geoffrey Lynch said. He noted the company can confirm that no discernible credit card information was exposed and he apologized for the inconvenience.

“In an abundance of caution, you should immediately change the password you use to access the Hampton Jitney and Ambassador websites,” Mr. Lynch said in the email, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the data in question has been secured.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment Friday.

Hampton Jitney will provide customers with a more comprehensive notice once the investigation is completed, Mr. Lynch wrote. In the meantime, customers with questions can reach the company at [email protected] or by calling 631.283.4600.

