Blotter: Calverton man charged with DWI in Peconic

A Calverton man was charged with DWI after he was pulled over for traffic violations near a Peconic gas station Monday morning, Southold police said.

Adam Chrzanowski was stopped while driving a 2003 Mercedes Benz on Route 48 about 9:15 a.m., according to a police report. Police discovered he was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene.

• Someone went into an unlocked car in a Greenport Village parking lot last Wednesday night and stole a wallet and cellphone, according to a police report.

The victim said her items — a black leather wallet, $5 cash and an Assurance prepaid cell phone — were all taken after she went into a convenience store about 9:30 p.m., the report states.

The woman said she saw a man in the parking lot before the alleged theft, but police were unable to find a suspect matching the woman’s description. The officer suggested she have the cell company disable the phone.

• A teenager was caught destroying a neighbor’s mailbox in Mattituck Monday night, according to a police report.

The neighbor called police about 9:30 p.m. when he saw the youth “bashing mailboxes” while headed south on Sigsbee Road, according to the report. After the neighbor identified the young man, police found him nearby and brought him back to the scene of the crime.

The neighbor asked that the young man repair the $20 mailbox, police said. The suspect’s father was contacted to set up the repair, according to the report. No charges were filed.

• A Mastic Beach man took cash — and maybe a cellphone — from a home on Madison Street in Greenport Friday evening, according to a police report.

A man living at the house called police to report the man had taken $60 in cash from the home, the report states. Police said the money had been taken from another resident at the house. The victim didn’t want to press charges, police said.

Police said the man was gone by the time cops arrived and officers didn’t find him nearby. Later that night, a different resident at the home said his cellphone was missing and that he believed the earlier thief had nabbed it. This victim didn’t want to press charges either, police said.

• A Southold man was warned to stop riding ATVs with his three children on preserved town land near the Custer Institute Sunday afternoon, police said.

A witness called the cops as the family drove ATVs around a lot at the site, causing a “disturbance,” according to the police report. The man and his family agreed to leave without incident, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

