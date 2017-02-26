Police: Peconic man left scene of DWI crash in Southold

A Peconic man was arrested Saturday after leaving the scene of a drunken driving crash, Southold Town police said in a press release.

Adam Hendrickson, 24, was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle crash on Oaklawn Avenue in Southold around 8 p.m. but failed to remain on the scene. He was later stopped by an officer on Jockey Creek Drive, police said.

Mr. Hendrickson was transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, according to police.

No additional details were released.

