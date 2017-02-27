Ann T. Swedish of Cutchogue died Feb. 24 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 98.The daughter of William and Helen (Kukowska) Dworakowski, she was born March 22, 1918, in Brooklyn and attended high school.

On May 2, 1943, she married John Swedish in Brooklyn.

Ms. Swedish worked in various secretarial positions. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Cutchogue.

Family members said she enjoyed reading, bingo and crossword puzzles.

Predeceased by her husband in 2006, Ms. Swedish is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria (William) Slade and her son and daughter-in-law, William Swedish and Linda Griggs; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Feb. 26 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments