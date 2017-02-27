The Suffolk Times, SoutholdLOCAL to host Greenport debate

The Suffolk Times and SoutholdLOCAL are partnering to host a Greenport Village Board debate this election season.

The four candidates running for two open seats on the board have been invited to the debate scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Floyd Memorial Library.

Trustees Mary Bess Phillips and Julia Robins will face challengers Paul Kreiling and Lucy Clarke. Each seat carries a four-year term.

Mr. Kreiling is a 25-year Greenport resident and owner of the Easterly Sailing school.

Ms. Clarke, whose legal name is Mary Louise Given, is a member of the village Planning Board.

Ms. Phillips has served on the Village Board since 2009 and is the owner of Alice’s Fish Market.

Ms. Robins, who was first elected in 2013, is a salesperson at Albertson Realty.

The Village Board election is Tuesday, March 21, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Third Street firehouse.

