Hotel and restaurant proposed for Main Road in Southold

The former Hedges bed and breakfast on Route 25 in Southold would be converted into a hotel and restaurant under a proposal currently before the Southold Town Planning Board.

The application, called The Enclave, was filed by 56655 Main St. LLC, in care of Jonathan Tibett of Southold, who was represented at Monday’s Planning Board work session by architect Andrew Giambertone and engineer Bryan Grogan.

The proposal calls for conversion of the former residence into a 74-seat restaurant and construction of a 49,659-square-foot hotel to the north of it. Four of the hotel’s 22 units would be freestanding cottages.

The hotel would have an outdoor pool and there would be 123 parking stalls total, according to the application.

The 6.75-acre property, across the street from the Southold 7-Eleven, currently features a two-story, 3,026-square-foot residential building with two sheds and a storage garage. The parcel stretches as far north as the Long Island Rail Road tracks, planning officials said.

The site is zoned Hamlet Business and, under town code, a special exception from the town Zoning Board of Appeals would be required before the hotel project can move forward.

For that reason, Planning Board members said they will wait until the ZBA makes a ruling before making any decisions.

“We’ve gone down this road with a couple other projects, and it’s most efficient to not have you spend money on site plans and not get a variance first,” chairman Donald Wilcenski told Mr. Giambertone.

“What are your concerns from a planning standpoint?” Mr. Giambertone asked.

Planners said it’s best to wait for the ZBA ruling.

Back around 2002, a 27-unit 55-and-over condominium project called Southwold Manor was proposed for the same property.

That project never came to fruition and the land was subsequently sold.

