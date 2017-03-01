Michael R. Villa of Silver Spring, Md., formerly of Peconic, passed away Feb. 17, 2017, in Maryland. He was 55.

The son of Robert and Elizabeth (Lewis) Villa, he was born in Brooklyn on July 17, 1961. Mike graduated from Southold High School and worked as a plumber, stone mason and handyman, both on the North Fork and in Maryland, where he resided for the last 20 years.

Mike treasured his Long Island roots and had a strong love for family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his mother in 2004, Mike is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert and Irene Villa of Peconic Landing in Greenport and his siblings, David (Karen) Villa of Pleasantville, N.Y., Thomas Villa of Rockville, Md., Eileen (Kevin) Marks of Hebron, Ky., and Maureen (Emmet) Bittner of Farmington, Conn., as well as eight nieces and nephews and extended family in Maryland.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a prayer service will follow at noon. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Housing Unlimited of Silver Spring, Md., housingunlimited.org, or to a local charity of your choosing.

This is a paid notice.

