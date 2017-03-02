Stanley J. Droskoski Jr., a lifelong resident of Orient, died Feb. 28, 2017 at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, surrounded by family.

Stanley “Stash” Droskoski was born June 13, 1933, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Anna and Stanley Droskoski Sr. of Orient. The oldest of four children, he grew up on the family farm in Orient and spoke fondly of his time there as a child. In particular, Stash loved telling stories about the time he spent with his grandfather, an immigrant from Poland. His favorite story was about how he would go for a drive in his grandfather’s pickup truck with him while everyone else continued working in the fields. Stanley attended the original Orient Elementary School and graduated from Greenport High School in 1950. He played football for the Porters and enjoyed playing the accordion in a few different bands, including Hal’s Simple Melodee’s.

After high school, he continued farming with his family in Orient, where also took flying lessons and learned how to fly an airplane. Later, he worked as a truck driver driving produce trucks back and forth to Boston and New York City. In 1964 Stanley began a 32-year career in public service. He joined the police force as a patrolman for Southold Town and worked his way up through the ranks to chief before retiring in 1996.

Stanley exemplified his commitment to serving the community by taking classes at Suffolk Community College. He loved to learn and continuously sought out ways to improve himself. The only thing greater than Stanley’s love of his career was the respect that others had for him. Never did you meet a person who didn’t speak warmly of the chief.

In 1956 he married Patricia Downs of Greenport. When giving younger generations advice about love and marriage, he would say, “You know, when I married Patricia I knew that I was marrying Mrs. Right — but what I didn’t know was that I was marrying Mrs. Always Right” and then the smile would crack. Anyone who knew Stash knew that he never missed an opportunity to tell a joke. He loved to make people laugh and he kept Patricia laughing for 61 wonderful years. They had three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren together, along with countless memories.

Stash and Pat loved polka music and often traveled around the state to go polka dancing. They took trips whenever they could, one of Stash’s favorites being New Orleans. They took their children on ski trips and Stanley also enjoyed annual ski trips out west with friends. As much as he loved to travel, though, Stash would always be happy to return home to Orient.

Stash was the kind of guy who never wanted to sit still. After retiring from the police force, he could be found mowing lawns, playing golf, spending time with friends and family, cooking up some elaborate meals in the kitchen, or just driving around in his truck enjoying the place he called home. From the time he was a young child, he valued relationships above all else in life.

Stanley spent his Sundays as a child attending Sunday school so that he could learn Polish and be able to speak with his grandparents. As an adult, he was the person who would stop by to check on his family or friends just to let them know he cared and appreciated the relationship.

Stanley was a man who found enjoyment in the simplest moments. Taking a ride to get the paper and a cup of coffee, breakfast at the golf course with friends, dinner at Skipper’s with family – he wanted nothing more than the life he had. He beamed with pride at the mention of his grandchildren or great grandchildren and personified unconditional love.

In keeping with Stanley’s love for his Polish heritage we will leave you with the message that he spread to everyone around him: Good wishes, good health, and a long life. STO LAT.

Stanley J. Droskoski, Jr. is survived by his wife, Patricia; brother, John, and his wife, Susan; sisters, Maryane Iandoli and Patricia Sepenoski; his children, Cheryl Faucon, Christine, and Mark, and his wife Kirsten; his six grandchildren, Shawn and his wife, Jamie, Jessica Mell and her, husband Shane, Nicole Faucon, Brittany, Niklas, and Remi; and his two great-grandchildren, Brianna Mell and Weston Droskoski.

At his request, no services will be held.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to Southold Town PBA or charity of your choice.

This is a paid notice.

