Front Street hotel, restaurant plan raise parking concerns

Representatives of the Sterlington Commons shopping center and the Burton Potter American Legion Post on Third Street raised concerns at a Greenport Planning Board work session last Thursday that patrons of a hotel and restaurant proposed for the corner of Third and Front Streets would use up their parking.

The proposed three-story hotel, which would include 16 rooms and a 60-seat restaurant, received a variance from the village Zoning Board of Appeals in December allowing the applicant to provide only 10 parking spaces instead of the required 30.

William Kreisner, who owns Sterlington Commons, said his tenants have parking for their customers right in front of their stores.

“That’s what they pay rent for,” he said.

Everett Corwin, vice commander of the American Legion, questioned “how they can be allowed to have this place with all this traffic and no parking.”

“We can certainly make clear to our guests that parking is only permitted in certain areas,” said Dan Pennesi, an attorney representing hotel applicant SAKD LLC.

The Planning Board voted to keep the public hearing open for further comments.

[email protected]

File photo credit: Nicole Smith

Comments

comments