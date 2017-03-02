Photos: Greenport drama club presents ‘Once on This Island’

The Greenport High School Drama Club will present the Lawrence Olivier Award-winning musical “Once on This Island” Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 pm. All performances take place in the Front Street school’s auditorium. General admission is $12; $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at Floyd Memorial Library, the high school office or at the door. Reservations may also be made by emailing information to [email protected]

See more of Jeremy Garretson’s photos below:

Comments

comments