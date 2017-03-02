Education

Photos: Greenport drama club presents ‘Once on This Island’

by |
03/02/2017 3:32 PM |
No Comments

Once On This Island

The Greenport High School Drama Club will present the Lawrence Olivier Award-winning musical “Once on This Island” Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 pm. All performances take place in the Front Street school’s auditorium. General admission is $12; $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at Floyd Memorial Library, the high school office or at the door. Reservations may also be made by emailing information to [email protected]

See more of Jeremy Garretson’s photos below:

Once On This Island-5

Once On This Island-7

Once On This Island-11

Once On This Island-2

Once On This Island-14

Once On This Island-8

Once On This Island-16

Comments

comments
, , ,