Congressman Zeldin to host Facebook Live session Tuesday

Congressman Lee Zeldin is scheduled to host a Facebook Live session Tuesday night from Washington, D.C., according to a press release issued by his office.

Mr. Zeldin (R-Shirley) is expected to give an update on his work in Congress and answer questions during the session, which will be held on his Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m.

Constituents can ask questions by commenting on the live video, the release states.

The event comes less than two weeks after Mr. Zeldin held a telephone town hall Feb. 23. During that event, the congressman answered 12 questions from constituents while more than 9,000 voters listened in on the hour-long discussion.

