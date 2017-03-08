Cops: Mattituck teen crashes trying to evade police

A Mattituck teen was arrested Tuesday after being involved in a motor vehicle crash while attempting to evade police, according to a Southold Town police press release.

The driver, Nicholas Alfano, 16, was injured in the 8 p.m. crash on Main Road in Peconic and had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Mr. Alfano faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully fleeing a police officer and numerous traffic infractions, including speeding and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators from the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are assisting Southold police in the accident investigation.

