Cops: Floor collapses at abandoned East Marion factory, injuring two

Two young men were injured after falling about 20 feet when the floor of an abandoned factory collapsed underneath them early Wednesday morning, Southold Town police said.

The 20-year-olds were walking on the second floor of the proposed wellness and spa center known as Oki-Do at the end of Shipyard Lane in East Marion. They fell to a cement floor and the East Marion and Greenport Fire Departments responded at about 12:17 a.m.

Vincent Inzone of Lake Ronkonkoma was transported via a Suffolk Police medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital and Dean Giannopoulos of Lake Ronkokoma was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by East Marion Fire Department ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The former oyster factory has been eyed recently as a state of the art aquaculture facility.

Photo caption: The former oyster factory property in East Marion. (Credit: Grant Parpan, file)

