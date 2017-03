Nellie Doroski of Mattituck died March 8 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck or Cutchogue fire departments.

A complete obituary will follow.

