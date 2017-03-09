Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 21-27, 2017.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Doroski, JW by Admr to Pasculli, Kristen, 425 West Ln (600-45-1-6), (R), $335,000

• Brigham, W & L to Tetrault, Jeffrey, 81 Southfields Rd (600-66-2-10.8), (R), $635,000

• Janlewicz, M to Stasi, Giuseppe, 183 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.18), (R), $420,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Merkle, C & M to Shortall, Mark, 16 North Woods Rd (600-100-2-35), (R), $455,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Palumbo, N & Sotomayor to Joyce, Timothy, 1245 Gillette Dr (1000-38-3-5), (R), $524,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Williamson, K to Edwards, William, 870 Bray Ave (1000-126-1-15), (R), $375,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Dream Acres LLC to Frank, James, 1470 Manor Hill Ln & 8.004 (1000-108-3-8.6), (R), $1,940,000

• Usinger/Demasi, R to Levy, Dylan, 5765 Bergen Ave (1000-113-2-14), (R), $615,000

• Smith, R to Londono, John, 505 Point Pleasant Rd (1000-113-9-11), (R), $1,525,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Kapp, H by Heirs to Eisenstat, Robert, 1305 Third St (1000-117-7-11), (R), $525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Berenz, M to Reitz, Shannon, 22 Midland St (600-13-4-8), (R), $279,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Hughes, David, 192 Stoneleigh Dr, #3404 (600-82.5-3-12), (R), $426,700

• Dresher, F to Rodriguez, Alex, 29 Hallock St (600-102-4-14), (R), $220,000

• Sabo, J & L by Executor to Cho, Matthew, 766 Gregory Pl (600-123-1-53), (R), $265,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Wilson, K & J to Ferrer & Lava, Shirley & Marc, 2 Stearns Point Rd (700-14-1-14), (R), $1,230,000

• Ferrer, S to Bailey Family Trust, 4 Bowditch Rd (700-14-3-43.1), (R), $684,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Skeggs, H & F to Barnard, Jamie, 12990 Soundview Ave (1000-54-3-10), (R), $950,000

• Hennessey, W & Fontana to Sgueglia, Amedeo, 6030 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-1.4), (R), $1,261,000

• McCarthy, M to Leonardo, Paul, 49925 Route 25 (1000-70-5-2), (R), $530,000

• Kolyer, S & A to Daley III, Edward, 1350 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-23), (R), $3,250,000

• Sewell, M to Fetyani, Ahmad, 180 Sunrise Way (1000-91-1-16), (V), $250,000

• Pickerell Jr, H to Stein Sea Farms LLC, Peconic Bay (1000-133-1-3.8), (V), $131,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Stevens, L to Troxell, David, 75 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-74.21), (V), $250,000

• Hammesfahr, W & L to Trella Jr, Donald, 2785 N Wading River Rd (600-27-1-34.1), (R), $415,000

• Delgiudice, et al by Referee to CitiMortgage, Inc, 21 Grassy Knoll (600-73-1-1.42), (R), $400,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

