Local school closings, delayed openings and event cancellations

Check back here for updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations. Email [email protected] to report a closure or delay.

SCHOOLS

• Bishop McGann-Mercy High School will be closed Tuesday.

• Greenport School District will be closed Tuesday.

• Mattituck-Cutchogue School District will be closed Tuesday.

• Our Lady of Mercy Regional School will be closed Tuesday.

• Oysterponds School District will be closed Tuesday.

• Southold School District will be closed Tuesday.

