Scoops Ice Cream in Cutchogue returns with new name

After a two-year hiatus, a Cutchogue staple has returned with a new name.

Scoops & Grinds, formerly Scoops Ice Cream, is up and running at its new Main Road location next to Braun Seafood. Along with a new name, the shop has increased offerings, including coffee and specialty drinks, made-to-order cakes and baked goods prepared by owner Lisa Kaytis-Liberatore.

“I love to bake and I love watching the response of someone eating something I baked,” said the self-taught Southold baker. “It makes me happy when I can make people happy.”

Photo: Lisa Kaytis-Liberatore inside the new Scoops and Grinds. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

