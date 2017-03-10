Paul F. Wood of Greenport died March 7. He was 84.

The son of Dorothy (Clarkson) and Paul F. Wood Sr., he was born June 27, 1932, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Clarkson attended St. John’s University and was ordained into the priesthood in 1958, where he served for 21 years.

He worked as Fiserv writer in New York City.

On Oct. 12, 2013, he married John Sawaya in Greenport.

In addition to Joseph, Mr. Wood is survived by his brother, Gerald, of South Carolina, his nephew and his cousin.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a prayer service officiated by the Rev. Richard Hoerning, will take place at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport Fire Department or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Comments

comments