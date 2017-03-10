Robert M. Smith of Laurel died March 9. He was 84.

The son of William and Florence (O’Neil) Smith, he was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Queens and graduated from Bayside High School.

Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 an was a lieutenant for the NYPD.

He was a Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus in Cutchogue and served as a Eucharistic minister for the Sacred Heart Parish.

Family members said he enjoyed gardening, jogging, family gatherings, and loved family gatherings, dinner with friends, a good song, a hearty laugh and a good cup of coffee.

Predeceased by his first wife, Helen, in 1986, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (née Thompson); his sons, Robert, of Garden City, Richard, of Hicksville, Michael, of Whitestone and Kevin, of Nesconset; brother, William, of Bayside; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Queens.

Memorial donations may be made to Bill Wilson House in Dorset, Vt. and Long Island Alzheimer’s Association.

