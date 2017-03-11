Wedding: Bridget Quinn Wallace and Alexander Belich

Bridget Quinn Wallace, formerly of Cutchogue, and Alexander Belich, formerly of Hawthorne, N.J., were married Aug. 5, 2016, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama in Cutchogue. Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiated. A reception followed at Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue.

Bridget is the daughter of Eileen Quinn. She was escorted by her brother, John Quinn Wallace.

Bridget received a Bachelor of Arts in child study from St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue and a Master of Science in library and information science from Queens College. She is a kindergarten teacher at Grace Christian Academy.

Alexander is the son of Mirosinka Stojanovic. He received a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in finance and accounting from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. He is currently a tax manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The couple currently resides in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

