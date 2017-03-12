Photos: 13th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade

Friends and families bundled up for the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department’s 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.

George Sullivan of Southold, who has served as the town’s receiver of taxes for more than two decades, was this year’s grand marshal.

The parade marched along Main Road starting at Cox Lane around 2 p.m.

Top photo: From left, Cameron of Southold with Emerson and Jane, both of Cutchogue, huddle up with their dog, Wally.

Scroll down for more images and pick up Thursday’s issue of The Suffolk Times to see additional photos.





