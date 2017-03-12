Featured Story

Photos: 13th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade

03/12/2017 8:57 AM |
Friends and families bundled up for the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department’s 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.

George Sullivan of Southold, who has served as the town’s receiver of taxes for more than two decades, was this year’s grand marshal.

The parade marched along Main Road starting at Cox Lane around 2 p.m.

Top photo: From left, Cameron of Southold with Emerson and Jane, both of Cutchogue, huddle up with their dog, Wally.

Members of True Light Church

Girl Scout Troop 1971 from Cutchogue

Glor na nGael Pipes & Drums

Inspire Dance Centre of Southold

Warming up at Touch of Venice

NJROTC

Grand Marshal George Sullivan

Cutchogue Fire Department

Southold Fire Department

Southold Fire Department

Southold Fire Department

Siol Na h’eireann (Seeds of Ireland) Bag Pipe Band of Selden

Siol Na h’eireann (Seeds of Ireland) Bag Pipe Band of Selden

Mattituck Fire Department

Boy Scouts of America Troop 39 of Mattituck

East Marion Fire Department

Our Lady of Mercy Regional School

Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association

North Fork Academy of Dance

Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild

Bob Kuhne, president of the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, hands out shamrock lollipops

Kait’s Angels

Jo-Ann Corretti of the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild

2016 Strawberry Queen Joy Davis

Girl Scout Troop 2566

Girl Scout Troop 2971

East End Fencing Academy

Cutchogue Lions Club

Little Mr. Mattituck Luke Weir and Little Miss Mattituck Livia Perrin

Parade Chairman Joe Corso of North Fork Chamber of Commerce

James Smith of Mattituck with Sarah and Abigail

