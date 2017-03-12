Photos: 13th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade

Friends and families bundled up for the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department’s 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.
George Sullivan of Southold, who has served as the town’s receiver of taxes for more than two decades, was this year’s grand marshal.
The parade marched along Main Road starting at Cox Lane around 2 p.m.
Top photo: From left, Cameron of Southold with Emerson and Jane, both of Cutchogue, huddle up with their dog, Wally.
Top photo: From left, Cameron of Southold with Emerson and Jane, both of Cutchogue, huddle up with their dog, Wally.
Members of True Light Church
Girl Scout Troop 1971 from Cutchogue
Glor na nGael Pipes & Drums
Inspire Dance Centre of Southold
Warming up at Touch of Venice
NJROTC
Grand Marshal George Sullivan
Cutchogue Fire Department
Southold Fire Department
Siol Na h’eireann (Seeds of Ireland) Bag Pipe Band of Selden
Mattituck Fire Department
Boy Scouts of America Troop 39 of Mattituck
East Marion Fire Department
Our Lady of Mercy Regional School
Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association
North Fork Academy of Dance
Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild
Bob Kuhne, president of the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, hands out shamrock lollipops
Kait’s Angels
Jo-Ann Corretti of the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild
2016 Strawberry Queen Joy Davis
Girl Scout Troop 2566
Girl Scout Troop 2971
East End Fencing Academy
Cutchogue Lions Club
Little Mr. Mattituck Luke Weir and Little Miss Mattituck Livia Perrin
Parade Chairman Joe Corso of North Fork Chamber of Commerce
James Smith of Mattituck with Sarah and Abigail
