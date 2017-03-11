NWS issues Blizzard Watch, 12 to 18 inches of snow possible Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch and predicts 12 to 18 inches of snow will accumulate between Monday night and Tuesday night.

Snow is expected to start after 11 p.m. Monday and end Tuesday night, the weather forecast states.

The advisory was announced around 3:40 p.m. Saturday and states the storm will include strong winds between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s, according to the NWS.

