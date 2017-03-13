Thomas William Ohlmann died March 2, 2017.

Born April 16, 1961, in Brooklyn, he grew up in Southold.

Thomas lived in Holbrook with his wife, Andrea. Tom was a loving husband, son, brother and good friend. All who knew him loved him.

He loved the outdoors, cycling, camping and playing with his dogs, Splash and Maple. From childhood, Tom loved electronics. He was a graduate of Farmingdale University and worked as an equipment maintenance engineer for the Manhattan Transit Authority.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife; his parents, Robert H. and MaryAlice Ohlmann; and his siblings, Robert, Carl, Janet and Paula.

Tom served as a faithful minister of Jehovah at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in East Patchogue. Tom was a loyal and faithful servant of his God, Jehovah. Revelation 21:1-5, John 5:28, 29.

In lieu of flowers, Tom asked that you consider donations to the Jehovah’s Witnesses World Wide Work at jw.org/en or https://apps.jw.org/E_DONATE

Visitation was held March 4 at the Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home in Northport, followed by a service at the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in East Patchogue.

