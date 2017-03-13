Richard M. Crowley died March 11. Born in Short Hills, NJ., he spent childhood summers in Southold, where he learned to sail – a life long passion that he would share for many summers with his family on Cape Cod.

He graduated from Xavier High School in New York City and Georgetown University in Washington D.C. where he received his commission in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Helen Marie Brady of Larchmont, N.Y. They have made their home in New Canaan, Conn. for nearly four decades. He spent his career in the construction business. He founded and was president of TPM Constructors, Inc.

Richard was preceded in death by his father George Bernard Crowley and mother Florence Tynan Crowley; sister, Joan and brothers, George and Billy. He is survived by his wife, Helen and children, Dick Jr. (Shelby), Cathleen (Joseph), Mary Beth (Tim), Michael and Sharon and grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth, Jack, Sophia and Grace.

He was member of the New York Yacht Club and The Stamford Yacht Club.

A committed husband, father, grandfather and life long sailor who will live forever in our hearts.

The Crowley family will receive visitors Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home in New Canaan, Conn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his name to the STAR, Inc – Lighting The Way. http://www.starct.org/donate.

