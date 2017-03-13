Longtime Orient resident William Alfred Hands Jr. died March 9 at his winter home in Singer Island, Fla., which he had visited for 20 years. He was 76.

The son of Adele Allison (Wood) and William Alfred Hands Sr., he was born May 6, 1940, in Hackensack, N.J., and attended Ohio Wesleyan University.

On Oct. 9, 1997, he married Sandra Burden at Greenport Harbor.

William was a Major League baseball pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers and was a 20-game winner in 1969.

Family members said he enjoyed golf and fishing.

Predeceased by his wife Sandra Lee Frith Hands in 1990, his grandson Paul William Armstrong in 2015 and his granddaughter Brittany Hulse, William is survived by his wife, Sandra B. Hands of Orient; daughter Heather Hands Armstrong and son-in-law, Paul A. Armstrong, of Orient; son, William Alfred Hands III and daughter-in-law, Janet Jaderen Hands of Orient; daughter Heidi Hands of Orient; his stepsons, Henry Stepnoski of Southold, Wayne Stepnoski of Pinehurst, N.C. and Glenn Stepnoski of Westerly, R.I.; his sister, Helen Hands Schutz of Albrightsville, Pa.; his uncle, Jim Hands Sr. of Connecticut; grandchildren, Clarisse, Allison and William Armstrong, Alex, Kerry and Shannon Hands, R.J. and C.J. Hulse, and Josh, Ethan, Carson, Jonathan, Christian, Logan, Madison, Anika and Paisley Stepnoski and great-grandchildren Eli and Payton Stevens and Liam Stepnoski.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Little League, P.O. Box 1855, Southold, NY 11971 or Greenport High School Athletic Department, Attn: Chris Golden, 720 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944.

