Cops: Drunk driver nearly collides into police car

A drunk driver swerved into an oncoming lane of traffic and nearly collided with a Southold Town police car early Tuesday morning, according to a police press release.

The driver, Rebekah DeSimone, 25, of Mattituck was driving eastbound on Route 25 in Cutchogue at 2:50 a.m. and “swerved severely into the westbound lane,” police said. The police vehicle was forced off the road.

Ms. DeSimone was stopped and found to be intoxicated, police said. She was charged with misdemeanor DWI and transported to headquarter for processing, police said.

