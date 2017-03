The following schools have announced they’ll have a two-hour delayed opening Wednesday.

• Oysterponds Elementary School

• Mattituck-Cutchogue School District

• Greenport School District

• Southold School District

• Our Lady of Mercy Regional School will have a two-hour delayed opening Wednesday. No morning pre-k. No before school program.

• New Suffolk Elementary School will have a delayed start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

