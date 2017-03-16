Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2017.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Schoenberg, M & A to Perna, Joseph, 512, 524 & 536 Tuthills Ln (600-46-3-2.2), (R), $890,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Garrido, Diego, 3202 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-166), (R), $400,596

• Brady, C to Parr, Michael, 300 Riley Ave (600-79-4-12), (R), $390,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Kulesa, B by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, Association, 2022 River Rd (600-118-1-7), (R), $281,086

• Jaeger, S to Governale, Dylan, 2556 River Rd (600-137-1-26.1), (R), $257,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rynd Jr, D & Nahill, S to Schwartzman, Allan, 1165 West Rd (1000-110-7-2), (R), $3,599,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Perez, F by Referee to US Bank National Association, 39 Flanders Blvd (900-144-2-32), (R), $422,085

• Bartra, G & J to Salguero Rental Properties, 35A Maple Ave (900-144-2-66.1), (R), $205,000

• Meuselbach, D to Sevlic, Almir, 32 Wildwood Trail (900-181-7-3), (R), $225,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Buzio, L by Executors to Maddy, Matthew, 375 Main St (1000-34-1-16), (R), $605,225

• Doucett, P & E to Maragopoulos, Nick, 150 Main St (1000-41-1-13), (R), $495,000

• Ravich, L Trust to Minsteris, Evrikhaela, 160 Fifth St, Unit 21 (1001-7.1-1-21), (C), $705,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Worthington, R & T to McGlone, Timothy, 179 Manor Ln (600-47-1-6), (R), $150,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Jemcap SD, LLC to 115 Walnut Place LLC, 115 Walnut Pl (1000-142-1-13), (R), $330,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• 850 President LLC to Torgove, Andrew, 7165 New Suffolk Rd (1000-117-5-31), (V), $360,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Kalin, L & C to Heaney, Timothy, 24065 Route 25 (1000-18-2-28), (R), $380,000

• Keeling, S to Marren, Peter, 3330 Orchard St (1000-27-3-3.2), (V), $395,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Stefans, J & K to Abraham, Ajoe, 935 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-2-10.20), (R), $712,500

• Michael, R to Williams, Mary, 8 Sebastian Dr (600-17-1-5.7), (R), $445,000

• Casali, J to Callahan, Kathleen, 3003 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-15), (R), $345,000

• Rowe, R & Underwood, D to Salas-Lopez, Felipe, 128 Hallock St (600-103-1-14), (R), $320,000

• Sec Housing & Urban Dvlp to EECL Properties LLC, 855 W Main St (600-124-4-11.2), (R), $199,000

• Reecks, R to Krawczyk, Krzysztof, 59 Sandy Hollow Ct (600-125-1-8.7), (R), $195,000

• Woodhull, T & L to Blake Realty LLC, 414 East Ave (600-128-4-19), (R), $125,000

• Smith, E & Longley, A to Reed Trust, Andrea, 75 Riverside Dr (600-129-5-23), (R), $399,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• US Bank NA to Leeward Corp, 13 Locust Woods Dr (700-8-2-1.12), (R), $785,000

Nelson,V & Aliseo, D to Garea, Michael, 75 West Neck Rd (700-14-2-14), (R), $625,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Rigos, O & Lorber, S to Torre, Mark, 64 4th St (600-91-2-8), (R), $545,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Dobek, D & F to Jennest Properties LLC, 68000 Route 25 (1000-53-2-17.1), (R), $342,000

• Muntyan, F to Chaloner, Jan, 2555 Youngs Ave, #4B (1000-63.1-1-17), (C), $340,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pease, T & K to Ordemann III, Howard, 95 16th St (600-34-1-45.5), (R), $312,000

• Cerniglia, E to Fitzgerald, Christopher, 192 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.42), (R), $50,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

